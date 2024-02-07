Police in Trail are investigating the theft of multiple computers from an office in the 1100 block of Cedar Avenue.

Police said the thieves gained access to the building through an insecure entrance on Jan. 30 at around 8:30 a.m.

Surveillance cameras caught two suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts and masks leaving the crime scene with bags containing the stolen computers.

Their last known direction was toward Tamarack Avenue.

- Advertisement -

“We ask business owners to secure their businesses with good locks, bright lighting, video camera surveillance, and an alarm system,” said Sgt. Wicentowich.

“Trail RCMP believes that business owners having a good opening and closing routine to ensure your business is left protected every day is very important in the hustle and bustle of daily life.”

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the detachment at 250-364-2566 to speak to an investigator.