Teck Trail Operations will be undertaking maintenance work in April.

In a media release, Teck says the work will involve replacing its KIVCET radiant boiler, which has been in use since 1997. Crews will also execute several other projects and maintenance work in the lead smelter.

“The maintenance work reflects an investment in asset renewal, integral to the reliable long-term performance of Trail Operations,” said general manager of Teck Trail Operations, Thompson Hickey.

“As in all of our work at Trail Operations, our focus will be on the health and safety of employees, contractors and communities.”

- Advertisement -

There will be increased activity on-site leading up to and during the maintenance work, which may increase noise as well as traffic entering and accessing the site. Teck says it’s making every effort to minimize the disruption to residents.

Approximately 500 contract employees will be on-site to supplement employees in executing the work, providing an economic boost to the region through their use of local hotels, restaurants, and other amenities.

The work is expected to run until early June.

Residents with questions about Trail Operations are encouraged to call the Community and Environment Feedback Line, at 250-364-4817.