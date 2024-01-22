A new medical lab in Trail’s Waneta Plaza can serve over 100 people a day, with walk-in and pre-booked appointments available.

LifeLabs Trail Patient Service Centre officially opened on January 16. A media release from the City of Trail states that the new facility, located on the second floor of Waneta Plaza at #235 – 8100 Hwy 3B is open weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The facility offers barrier-free access to lab services, holter monitoring, ECGs, and ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, the majority of which are covered through BC’s Medical Services Plan.

“LifeLabs has responded to the call for improved access to lab services, furthering the well-being of our community,” said the Honourable Katrine Conroy, Minister of Finance and MLA for Kootenay West in the release.

Across BC, LifeLabs provides nearly 70 percent of the outpatient medical lab services under contract with the BC government, stated the release.

“We are thrilled to welcome LifeLabs to Trail, as they provide essential healthcare services,” said Mayor Colleen Jones in the media release.

LifeLabs customers will have access to MyCareCompass, a user-friendly digital health portal offering features such as result viewing, appointment booking, and personalized health navigation – all at no additional cost.