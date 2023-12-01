Trail Smoke Eaters captain Adam Parsons has been chosen to the initial roster for the BCHL’s all-star tournament Jan. 20 in Penticton in a vote by coaches and general managers from the league’s 17 teams.

Each team has one skater represented on the initial roster, plus an additional two goaltenders were voted in from each conference. Parsons, the Smokies captain, has been named to the Interior Conference all-star team.

The rosters will eventually be split into four teams of six skaters and one goaltender and will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament outdoors.

Coastal Conference roster

Team Name Position Alberni Valley Bulldogs Nicholas Beneteau F Alberni Valley Bulldogs Callum Tung G Chilliwack Chiefs Brian Morse D Coquitlam Express Jake Manfre F Cowichan Valley Capitals Matthew Swanson F Langley Rivermen Vitaly Levyy F Nanaimo Clippers Brett Merner D Powell River Kings Will Jones D Surrey Eagles Caden Cranston F Surrey Eagles Ajeet Gundarah G Victoria Grizzlies Nathan King D

Interior Conference roster

Team Name Position Cranbrook Bucks Donovan Frias F Merritt Centennials Michael Felsing F Penticton Vees Callum Arnott F Penticton Vees Will Ingemann G Prince George Spruce Kings Kai Greaves D Salmon Arm Silverbacks Tristan Allen D Trail Smoke Eaters Adam Parsons F Vernon Vipers Owen Kim F Vernon Vipers Ethan David G West Kelowna Warriors Isaiah Norlin D

The remaining roster spots will be decided by a fan vote, starting today. Fans will have until next Thursday to vote in an additional player from their favourite team.