A mobile home in Genelle is a total loss following a fire early this morning that is believed to be deliberately set.

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire and Rescue says it arrived at 2:38 a.m. in the 500 block of 16th Avenue and spent a little over an hour getting the fire under control.

While the cause is under investigation by RCMP and firefighters, Capt. Grant Tyson indicated that they think it was the result of arson.

There were two occupants inside, who escaped without injury and reported the fire.