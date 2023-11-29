RCMP are trying to find whoever spray painted graffiti on the Royal Canadian Legion in Rossland.

They were called Saturday after someone painted “Rory” in three different areas on the building including one of the murals. Most of the graffiti was painted over, however the mural was damaged and police say it is not easily repaired without significant cost.

Anyone with info is asked to contact police.

“Perfect timing” for a ticket

Speeding past a police car is probably not a good idea. Doing it while going 80 km/h in a 50 zone, straddling the centre line, nearly striking the police car and an oncoming vehicle is even worse.

Yet police say that’s what happened Sunday after in Trail.

A 38-year-old city woman was pulled over on Rossland Avenue. She remarked that the officer had “perfect timing” as she was already late for a walk with a friend.

The officer smelled alcohol on the woman and spotted several bottles of liquor in her vehicle. The woman replied that the liquor was “for a friend.”

The woman provided a breath sample that resulted in a warn. She was issued a three-day roadside driving ban, a $196 fine for speeding, and a $109 fine for passing unsafely.

“It seems remarkable that all of our officers have perfect timing when stopping people for their one and only traffic violation ever,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich quipped.

Curfew check leads to one in custody

RCMP say a 20-year-old man is in custody following a curfew check early Monday at his home on Bay Avenue.

Officers discovered the man wasn’t home as required by the conditions of his release. Later that night he turned himself in.

RCMP and probation officers plan to submit a breach charge against him.

Wicentowich said the probation service is working to identify and better monitor high priority offenders with conditions and working with police to reduce instances of re-offending.