RCMP say a man set a fire downtown Trail that destroyed a woman’s personal items.

It happened Friday evening in the 900 block of Spokane Street.

An officer spoke to a 49-year-old woman who reported a 36-year-old man had lit her belongings on fire while in a drug-induced psychosis. No one was injured but all her items were destroyed.

The woman didn’t want to press charges and was referred to victim services.

“The cold winter weather has increased the number of fires lit for warmth and nuisance fires in downtown Trail,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.

Police and firefighters ask you to lock up or remove all flammable items including construction materials, recycling, and garbage containers on your properties, as they say these materials are contributing to the fire fuel load downtown.

“Lastly, this is a tough time of year for many. Donations of warm clothes and footwear, sleeping bags, food, and hygiene products to local charities are greatly appreciated,” says Wicentowich.