Drugs, weapon seized in Trail
Regional NewsNews

Drugs, weapon seized in Trail

By My Kootenay Now Staff
These items were seized from a woman on Rossland Avenue. (Photo submitted by Trail RCMP)

A check on two people passed out in a running vehicle in Warfield resulted in the seizure of drugs, cash, and a weapon, but not right away.

RCMP say they were called on the morning of Nov. 11 to a complaint about the vehicle in the 600 block of 10th Avenue.

An officer located a 29-year-old Castlegar man and 35-year-old Trail man inside. Neither required medical help. The woman, who was in the driver’s seat, provided a name but couldn’t produce a valid license. Police say the officer remained skeptical but didn’t have a reason to hold the woman. The pair left.

However, the officer subsequently learned the women’s true identity. She was prohibited from driving and there was a warrant out for her arrest.

The officer tracked her down at a home in the 500 block of Rossland Avenue in Trail. She was arrested and a search of her bag turned up suspected fentanyl, a replica handgun, and over $400 in cash.

Police say the matter remains under investigation.

