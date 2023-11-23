A new seniors housing project could be built on Shavers Bench in Trail.

Trail and District Seniors Villa Society president Tom Hart explained to city council last week that the project calls for two three-storey buildings on Seventh Avenue across from the armory, to replace the present low-rise villa home to 23 low-income seniors.

To minimize disruption to current residents, the plan calls for a two-phase approach. Eleven tenants would be relocated, two buildings would be torn down and a 20-unit building constructed in its place. Tenants would then move to the new building and the other two existing buildings would be torn down and replaced with a 21-unit building.

Hart said it has long been their goal to rejuvenate the site and add units, but they weren’t happy with a couple of earlier proposals. This time Boni Maddison Architects has designed a plan he feels is workable.

- Advertisement -

But whether the project goes ahead will depend on funding from BC Housing — the project was submitted last week for consideration. It will also need rezoning.

“Everybody’s excited about it,” Hart said. “We hope it will be approved.”

Hart added they are concerned about losing their existing property tax exemption, but city manager Colin McClure said there may be ways to work around that.

The present villa buildings date to 1958.