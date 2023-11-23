If you see helicopters buzzing overhead in West Trail next week, they’re part of a FortisBC project.

The company is planning to replace transmission structures within its existing right of way.

They say in preparation for the work on the hillside, there will be construction on the Elder Trail. But they say power in the area should not be affected.

The work will run from Monday through Wednesday. Vehicles may be parked on Wilmes Lane but they shouldn’t block any access.

FortisBC says there will be an increase in traffic as workers and heavy equipment are moved into place. They plan to restore any boulevards or pavement damaged during construction.

While you may hear noise from the helicopters, FortisBC says they won’t hover over any homes.