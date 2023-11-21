Subscribe to Local News
Trail police seize drugs following assault

By My Kootenay Now Staff
Photo provided by Ridley Wilson, Vista Radio staff.

An assault in Trail resulted in a drug bust.

RCMP say they were called late Sunday afternoon to a report of a 42-year-old city man hitting a 60-year-old man in the leg with a baton in the 1400 block of Bay Avenue.

While an officer spoke to the victim, she spotted the alleged offender driving by in a truck. Another officer pulled him over and arrested him.

Police then searched the truck and found unstamped tobacco products and 10 grams of suspected fentanyl. The suspect declined to provide a statement.

RCMP say they’re still investigating.

