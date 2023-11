A 35-year-old Abbotsford man was not injured but received a ticket after his tractor-trailer ended up on its side near Fruitvale.

RCMP say it happened Sunday morning on Highway 3B.

The driver told them he had been going slowly but lost control due to the icy road.

Police agree road conditions were a factor, but say lack of winter tires and two bald tires were also to blame.

The driver received a $138 ticket for failing to comply with trip inspection requirements.