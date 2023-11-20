A 48-year-old Trail man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in East Trail.

RCMP say it happened last Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Second Avenue and Highway 3B.

The man was walking in the crosswalk after activating the walk signal when a 24-year-old Trail woman hit him while trying to turn left. The man suffered a possible broken leg. He was taken to hospital.

The driver received a $167 ticket for failing to yield on a left turn.

“Please use extra caution when driving in the winter hours,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release. “It can be much more difficult to see pedestrians in the darkness, and can lead to tragic consequences as in this case.”