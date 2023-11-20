Area D director Aimee Watson has been re-elected as chair of the Regional District of Central Kootenay board of directors for the sixth year in a row.

Watson was nominated by directors Aidan McLaren-Caux and Colin Ferguson. She was the only nominee for the position this year.

“It is sincerely an honor to work for the directors of the RDCK,” she said. “All the diversity and the different things we have to consider and how we work together as a team, I’m honestly seeing a great improvement on that level.

“Despite what we’re facing in today’s world, I really respect all of you immensely and it sincerely is humbling to be able to work for you. Thank you for allowing me to continue to do so.”

For vice-chair, directors Diana Lockwood and Kelly Vandenberghe were nominated for the position. Vandenberghe declined the nomination, making Lockwood vice-chair for a second term.

“It’s been a great experience so far and I really appreciate the great manner of mentorship from the rest of the board while learning the whole ins and outs of the executive,” she said.