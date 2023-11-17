Residents in the Regional District of Central Kootenay can expect service disruptions at various central sub-region transfer stations over the next few weeks, according to a media release from the RDCK.

The release says the disruptions are the result of a staffing shortage.

It will affect stations in Balfour, Kaslo, Meadow Creek (Marblehead), Nelson (Grohman Narrows), Salmo (Central), and Ymir.

“Unfortunately, the RDCK has been impacted by a shortage of drivers who are responsible to move and empty the bins at our Central Sub-Region transfer stations,” said Amy Wilson, RDCK Resource Recovery Manager.

- Advertisement -

“This seems to be a trend across the Province, but we are doing our best to hire new drivers and in the mean time contract out some of our hauling to other companies.”

The following sites will be impacted over the next few days:

*Kaslo Transfer Station

Friday, Nov. 17 – WILL NOT ACCEPT HOUSEHOLD WASTE

Sunday, Nov. 19 – OPEN TO ACCEPT HOUSEHOLD WASTE

*Balfour Transfer Station

Friday, Nov. 17 and Saturday, Nov. 18 – WILL NOT ACCEPT HOUSEHOLD WASTE

*Marblehead Transfer Station

Saturday, Nov. 18 – WILL NOT ACCEPT HOUSEHOLD WASTE

*All these facilities will accept recycling, yard and garden waste, wood, metals, tires, and appliances.

Facilities in Nelson, Salmo, and Ymir will have regular operations this weekend.

Residents should expect rotating closures for the next few weeks while staffing levels get back to normal.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate the public’s patience while we hire new staff,” said Wilson.

Before going to your local transfer station, residents are encouraged to go to www.rdck.ca or Facebook for the latest information in regards to service disruptions.