A drug advisory has been issued for the Interior Health region over fake hydromorphone tablets.

Interior Health officials said the tablets have been found to contain Isotonitazane, which is equally or more potent than fentanyl.

IH issued the advisory stating that the fake tablets are being sold as 8mg Dilauidid, but may be 20-times stronger than real Dilaudid/hydromorphone tablets, posing an increased risk of overdose.

IH recommends that all drugs be tested before use and urges users to refrain from doing drugs alone and in remote locations.

Officials also encourage substance users to refrain from mixing drugs and alcohol, to carry naloxone and to start with small doses to prevent the risk of overdoses.

The health authority also reminds the public that genuine Dilauidid can only be found at a pharmacy.

The region-wide alert will remain in place until Nov. 21.