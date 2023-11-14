Three people are being investigated following a search warrant that revealed alleged criminal activity in Tarry’s on Friday.
Castlegar RCMP stated they obtained a search warrant for a property in the 2000-block of Tarry’s Road to investigate the illegal possession of firearms on Nov. 10th.
While executing the warrant, police found a loaded handgun, a loaded shotgun, and a conducted energy weapon.
Police say they also discovered a quantity of fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, currency and other items consistent with drug trafficking.
Upon entering the residence, RCMP took the property owner and two other individuals residing in the home into custody.
The property owner, a 60-year-old female, and a 32-year-old female were released at the scene. The third resident, a 28-year-old male, remains in police custody until his bail hearing.
RCMP say they are continuing their investigation and upon conclusion will be forwarding the matter for a full charge assessment in regard to the individuals.