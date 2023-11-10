After 14 successful years, Kootenay Carshare’s executive director Colleen Matte will be parting ways with the program.

In an email from the board of directors, Kootenay Carshare expressed its gratitude to Matte for her critical role in expanding and improving the carshare program.

She is credited for introducing the three new electric vehicles to the organization’s fleet, establishing the Air Carshare program and expanding both branches of the organization itself.

“Colleen’s unwavering commitment, exceptional leadership, and innovative spirit have been instrumental in shaping Kootenay Carshare into the thriving community organization it is today. Under her guidance, Kootenay Carshare has flourished, becoming a vital part of our region’s eco-conscious transportation landscape.”

- Advertisement -

Matte has accepted a new position at Selkirk College, her role with Kootenay Carshare has not been filled but Lesli Payne has been appointed interim executive director until a permanent candidate is selected.

Payne is the member coordinator for Kootenay Carshare and a Nelson city councillor.

“We are currently in the process of completing the strategic plan that will ensure our new executive director will carry forward Colleen’s legacy and guide us into the next phase of our mission. Leslie is well-prepared to support the Carshare throughout this period of change.”