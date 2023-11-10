Unionized city workers in Castlegar have reached a tentative agreement with the city, averting a potential strike.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees local 2262 (CUPE) made the announcement on Friday morning.

The union represents approximately 45 City of Castlegar workers who provide public community services for residents, visitors and businesses.

Results from a vote held in October showed 95 per cent of the city’s municipal workers were in support of strike action.

Negotiations between CUPE and the city throughout the week ended on a positive note, according to CUPE’s media release.

“Our members love serving the community they work and live in, but equally need to be able to support themselves and their families amid a rapidly rising cost of living,” said CUPE president Dustin LePage.

“Although we did experience some bumps along the way, we feel that the relationship between the parties has grown stronger through bargaining, leaving us better able to work together for the benefit of the community.”

The new three-year deal provides wage increases of 4.75 per cent, 4 per cent, and 3.25 per cent respectively, as well as improved employee benefits, more flexible workdays, and vacation improvements.