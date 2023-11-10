Castlegar’s RCMP detachment commander says he can’t pinpoint why property crime has dropped sharply this year.

Sgt. Monty Taylor told city council that category of offences is down 43 per cent compared to last year, but he’s not sure what the reason is.

“There are so many things that could be at play,” he said. “All it takes is one person and your stats can go through the roof. One person could be out of jail or new to the community.”

But he’s not complaining. “You want to ride it as long as possible,” he said.

However, another category is way up this year: arson. Taylor said they continue to investigate a spate of suspicious fires. They are also waiting for charges to be approved in a fire in the parking lot of a business on Minto Road.