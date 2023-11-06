Helping his team to eight wins in its first eight names, Beaver Valley Nitehawk blueliners Kaleb Percival has been named the KIJHL’s defenceman of the month for October.

The Nelson native had three goals and 10 assists in nine games, including four multi-point performances, starting with a goal and an assist in a 7-6 overtime win over Nelson.

On Oct. 10, Percival collected three assists against the Castlegar Rebels, then had a goal and an assist against Kelowna on Oct. 13. His final multi-point performance came against Spokane on Oct. 20 as he registered three assists.