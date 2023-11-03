Due to the cold and wet weather, construction of the new castle play structure at Castlegar’s Millennium Park will be paused until spring 2024.

Construction began in August, and the playground itself has been installed. The installation of new landscaping, including turf, trees, plants, benches, and fencing will continue through November.

The last phase of construction is the installation of the rubberized safety surface on the ground around the playground, which must be installed in specific weather conditions.

According to a news release from the city, the contractor has determined the weather forecast is too cold and wet to complete the work without compromising the integrity of the rubberized safety surface. The city expects the installation of the rubberized surface will begin in the spring.

“We are very pleased with the construction so far and knew that completing this project in 2023 was ambitious,” says project manager Anne Simonen. “We know the community is excited to test out the new castle and slides so we are already planning a grand opening ceremony for the community that will take place as soon as the weather allows for the final construction.”

The city said to ensure public safety, additional fencing and signage will be installed at the site so people are not tempted to enter the site before it is safe and officially open.