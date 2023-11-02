A Trail RCMP officer saw through a phony complaint that police say was an example of swatting.

Early Friday they received a report that a local youth had a handgun. But a police computer check suggested the person who complained didn’t exist. The call also came from a computer-generated non-local number.

The officer thought it was a prank call in hopes of sending a large number of police officers to a specific address.

RCMP say the officer contacted the youth identified and determined the report was bogus. The youth thought it may have stemmed from a conflict earlier in the year.

- Advertisement -

RCMP continue to investigate the incident as mischief.

“Trail RCMP take swatting calls very seriously,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release.

“It’s an incredible waste of resources and puts innocent people in jeopardy. There have been incidents in which the person swatted had been seriously injured or killed, and the perpetrator ended up in jail.”

Evel Knievel with a fork lift



A Trail man who got fired took out his frustration with a fork lift.

RCMP say Friday afternoon they were called about the man responding to his dismissal but jumping the forklift into the air into a pile of barrels, nearly hitting other employees.

While an officer told the company the employee had committed a crime by damaging property with intent, the company didn’t want to pursue charges.

Youth get second chance over graffiti



The owner of a business hit with graffiti made a deal with the culprits.

RCMP say they were called after the man caught the pair spraying the wall of his business in the 3000 block of Highway Drive. It was the second time his property had been targeted recently.

Both youth were arrested for mischief and their parents were contacted. But rather than pursue charges, the owner asked the youth to paint over the door and replace some decals damaged by spray paint. They agreed.

“We appreciate the business owner’s response, and hope the two youth realize how lucky they are to being a second chance and make amends,” Wicentowich said.

Man arrested in cannabis shop break-in



A suspect in a break-in to a cannabis shop in Trail didn’t get far.

RCMP say Sunday morning they responded to an alarm in the 1400 block of Bay Avenue. They arrested a 22-year-old city man with about $4,000 worth of cannabis products stolen from the business while another $15,000 worth of products had been placed in a garbage bag inside the store.

The man was released on a promise to appear in court. RCMP say they’ll forward a report to Crown counsel asking for charges.

“I recommend against breaking into one of the most secure and monitored businesses in existence,” says Wicentowich.