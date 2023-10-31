The City of Castlegar is hoping a jury-rigged solution can keep the streetlights on in Blueberry while it looks for a more permanent fix.

Operations manager Samuel Shine told city council last week 23 streetlights in that neighbourhood were not working. However, their stock of spare parts has been depleted and the units are now obsolete.

“We’ve been unable to purchase new components or replacement units for the existing lights,” he said. “We’ve been researching any other fixes.”

Some other parts arrived last week and the lights have now been repaired and are working fine. It’s not clear how old they are.

Shine said they expect the problem will get worse throughout the city and it will be a struggle to keep the lights operation. This solution is just temporary while the engineering department looks into new streetlights. He said that will be brought to council for budget purposes once they have a clearer picture of the costs.