Almost $3.5 million from the B.C. government will be split between eight tourism projects in the Kootenay Rockies region.

B.C. government officials said the projects were chosen for contribution to their communities, benefits to the tourism economy, sustainability and accessibility.

“British Columbia is a world-class destination and tourism is one of the province’s greatest economic drivers,” said Lana Popham, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “The past three years have been incredibly challenging for people in the tourism industry, especially after years of economic uncertainty and extreme weather events like the recent wildfires. Investing in tourism infrastructure supports the tourism sector, the people who work in it, and is helping to create vibrant communities for all British Columbians and visitors.”

The eight local projects are among 31 total recipients across the province set to split almost $15 million from the Destination Development Fund.

The single largest local grant will go to the Columbia Valley Greenways Trail Alliance, which is set to receive $940,000 for work on the Radium Connector trail.

B.C. government officials said the funding will help build a 20-kilometre trail from Invermere to Radium Hot Springs.

The rest of the local projects can be seen below:

Kimberley Trails Society – $350,000 Revitalize the Kimberley Bike Park (KBP) with the addition of a paved pump track and enhanced park amenities.

Nelson Kootenay Lake Tourism Society – $287,500 Installation of 54 bear safe garbage containers throughout the region.

Nelson Cycling Club Society – $65,000 Smallwood Recreation Sites and Trails network. NCC is proposing a purpose-built, low-angle up track and two new descent options.

Radium Village Arts and Culture Society – $800,000 Creation of Woodcarver Park for art displays and remembrance of Rolf Heer and his iconic home.

Revelstoke Cycling Association – $40,000 The Boulder Climb Trail is a multi-use trail on Boulder Mountain, outside Revelstoke. It will serve as a safe, uphill access for mountain bikers using the trails on that network.

Nakusp & Area Bike Society – $359,975 Develop new beginner and adaptive mountain bike trails which will increase the year-round accessibility for riders of all abilities.

Fernie Trails Alliance Association – $650,000 Development of a 30km adaptive, multi-use, multi-season, non-motorized trail connecting the community of Fernie to iconic sites.



You can see the full list of all 31 recipients below.

More: Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Destination Development Fund Recipients (B.C. government)