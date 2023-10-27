The new castle play structure in Castlegar’s Millennium Park has now been installed, but it might not be ready to use this year.

Municipal services manager Chris Hallam told city council this week the contract is working on final grading of the site in preparation to add the pour-in-place rubber surfacing that will surround the structure, but it’s weather dependent.

“With some of the overnight forecasts dipping into minus temperatures it’s going to be hit and miss,” he said.

Hallam said they are not sure if it will get done this year. He said they won’t do anything to compromise the end product, but if temperatures allow, they will try to continue.

- Advertisement -

Once the pour-in-place surface is complete, Marwest Ltd. will return to install new landscaping, including turf, trees, plants, and fencing.

The overall project, which includes components besides the playground, is budgeted at $1.9 million, of which $1.2 million has come through a federal grant.