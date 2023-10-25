The City of Castlegar has honoured a quick-thinking teen who put out a fire sparked by a molotov cocktail last month.

Liam Harder was asleep at home on 5th Avenue early on Sept. 12 when he heard a crash outside and saw a small fire at a neighbour’s house and another near his vehicle. He woke up his father, told him to call 911, then ran over with a fire extinguisher and put the blazes out.

“His actions undoubtedly reduced property damage to the neighbour’s home and potentially saved the lives of the father and young son sleeping inside,” fire chief Sam Lattanzio said during a presentation during Monday’s city council meeting.

Lattanzio said all the fire department had to do once they arrived was make sure there were no hot spots. In addition to presenting a certificate, Lattanzio has nominated Harder for a commendation from the fire commissioner’s office, which is under consideration.

RCMP Cst. Scott Ross also praised Harder for his swift response.

“I often see how small actions that may appear inconsequential can lead to big things,” he said. “I thank Liam for his diligence and courage in responding to those fires. His actions are remarkable and heroic.”

Mayor Maria McFaddin agreed.

“Members of the community like you who choose to look beyond themselves create a place people want to live,” she told Harder. “Not everyone chooses to react when they see their neighbour in need.”

No one was hurt in the incident and no one one has been charged with starting the fires.