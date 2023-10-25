Castlegar’s signature event needs new people in key roles or risks folding.

Longtime Sunfest committee president Derm English and vice-president Derm Jackman are both stepping down after 38 years and 28 years respectively.

Lori Orser, who has spent 19 years on the executive, said a core group of eight has put the event on for the last decade. “We’re finding we are getting burnt out,” she said.

None of the remaining six want to step into the top roles, so they are looking for new members to join the committee.

While each member chairs a different aspect of the festival, the president and vice-president oversee the entire event, Orser said.

“They deal with the city, all of the insurance required, all the red tape and hoops we have to jump through in conjunction with the committee chairs. It’s a team effort really.”

Since the call went out, four people have stepped forward willing to help but so far only one has expressed interest in being part of the executive. Volunteers are also required to run the event, Orser said, but unless they can fill the roles at the top, there will be no Sunfest.

“If we don’t find two people who want to step up into these two key positions then [we’re] dead in the water.”

The group’s annual general meeting happens the second week of December, and Orser said they are hoping to have people in place by then.

While the event is held in early June, planning begins much sooner. As chair of the festival in the park, Orser has her headliners booked by the beginning of January.

“We need new blood, new energy, and some help,” she said.