Defenceman Cade Reber has been named to the Hudl Instat Kootenay International Junior Hockey League 3 Stars of the Week for the period ending Oct. 22.

The Valleyview, Alta. product had a goal and two assists over the weekend, as the Nitehawks defeated the Spokane Braves and lost to the Castlegar Rebels.

Against the Braves on Oct. 20, Reber scored a goal and added an assist in an 8-0 win.

In a 2-1 loss to the Rebels on Oct. 21, Reber assisted on Kaleb Percival’s goal. In nine games, Reber has two goals and seven points, second best among defenceman on the team behind Percival.