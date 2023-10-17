After four straight wins on the road, two members of the Beaver Valley Nitehawks have been named to the KIJHL’s Hudl Instat 3 Stars of the Week

Roan Crowe is the top forward after the Claresholm, Alta. product scored four goals and added three assists in four games. In a 6-4 win over the Castlegar Rebels, Crowe had a goal and two assists. He also scored in a 5-3 victory over the Kelowna Chief and had two goals in their 7-0 win over the North Okanagan Knights. He also collected an assist in their 11-0 win over Summerland. In six games, Crowe has four goals and five assists for nine points, which is third-best on the team.

Meanwhile Kaleb Percival was named the top defenceman. The Nelson native had a goal and five assists over the same stretch, including three assists against the Rebels. In seven games, the Nitehawks captain has three goals and seven assists, which is second on the team and tops among all defencemen in the league.