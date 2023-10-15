RCMP are recommending “numerous” charges against a 38-year-old man after a “disturbance” off Highway 6 in Winlaw on Friday evening.

Cpl. Thomas Gill said in a news release that a man broke into a home and assaulted several people before taking off in a stolen truck.

Castlegar RCMP located and arrested the man without incident after he drove the truck into a ditch.

The man, who Gill said has ties to the Lower Mainland and West Kootenay, remains in custody awaiting a bail hearing.

Gill thanked neighbouring detachments for their help.