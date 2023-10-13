September was wetter and warmer than normal in Castlegar, but no records were broken.

According to a monthly roundup of weather statistics from the Southeast Fire Centre, the highest temperature of the month was recorded on the 16th when it hit 31.4 degrees. That fell short of the all-time record for the month of 36.9, set on Sept. 2 last year.

The lowest temperature was 3.4 on the 19th, compared to the record of minus-4.3 set on Sept. 28, 1984.

The mean monthly temperature of 15.9 was 1.2 degrees higher than normal but 2.5 degrees cooler than the record 18.4 set in September 1967. The record low of 11.9 has occurred several times.

On the precipitation side, 46.8 millimeters of rain fell, which was 10 per cent more than the usual 42.4 millimeters, but well below the record 123 millimeters in 1997. The record low of 1.6 millimeters was set in 1990.

Nearly all of last month’s rain came in the final eight days.