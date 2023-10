Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue says a dumpster fire downtown Trail is considered suspicious.

Crews were called around 8 p.m. Wednesday to the alley in the 1100 block of Cedar Avenue and found an unlocked dumpster with bags of garbage burning. They had it under control within 20 minutes.

Capt. Grant Tyson says early detection by alert bystanders “saved considerable damage to the building.”

The cause is still under investigation.