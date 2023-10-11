Trail RCMP say two people are still alive because of medical assistance their officers provided in separate incidents.

Early Thursday an officer responded to a 46-year-old man in medical distress on 10th Avenue in Genelle. His wife called for help after he fell unconscious and stopped breathing after consuming what’s believed to be fentanyl.

The officer arrived to find the man lying on his back and not breathing. He delivered two doses of Narcan, but the man remained unresponsive and he had no pulse. The officer repositioned the man on the floor and started CPR. After five minutes, the man regained consciousness.

The officer repositioned the man onto the floor and began CPR. He performed CPR for approximately five minutes until the man suddenly regained consciousness. Paramedics arrived and took the man to hospital.

- Advertisement -

In the second incident Saturday afternoon, an officer spotted an unconscious 31-year-old man lying on his back at the intersection of Spokane Street and Cedar Avenue in Trail.

She stopped and found the man’s skin was pale, his lips were blue, and he wasn’t breathing. She delivered two doses of Narcan but when he was unresponsive, performed CPR until he regained consciousness.

Paramedics also responded, but the man declined further help and left.

“In both incidents, the officers’ quick, decisive actions ensured both men survived their near fatal ordeals,” Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said in a news release. “I commend them both on their heroic actions.”

Impaired drivers nabbed

Trail RCMP took two impaired drivers off the roads over the Thanksgiving weekend.

On Saturday afternoon, they were called about about someone backing their vehicle into a parked vehicle on Jacob Street in Warfield and then driving away.

Officers pulled over an 18-year-old man on the Schofield Highway and asked him to provide a breath sample that resulted in a “warn.”

He was issued a three-day driving ban and tickets totalling more than $700 for driving without due care and failing to remain at the scene of an accident. His vehicle was impounded for three days.

Late Sunday, a 39-year-old Trail woman was pulled over for driving without headlights on Glover Road. She provided a breath sample that also resulted in a “warm.”

An officer also found her vehicle had no insurance. She received a 30-day driving ban and ticket for $600. Her vehicle was also impounded for a month.

A gift from nature

A bear broke into a vehicle in the 2000 block of Spokane Street on Saturday evening and got locked inside.

The officers and owner weren’t able to unlock the vehicle the with the keys, so the owner gave the go-ahead to break the rear window so the bear could escape.

The inside was extensively damaged.

“To add insult to injury, the bear left a small and smelly surprise in the backseat,” Wicentowich said.

Nature’s porch pirates

On Monday, police responded to a report of three bears on the porch of a home in the 1900 block of Oak Street.

An officer scared the bears into the nearby woods and then discovered the bears had been attracted to bags of garbage on the porch. The BC Conservation Service was notified.

Family photos swiped

Police are trying to find a set of tires and some family photos reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle in the 1000 block of Spokane Street.

The photos are family heirlooms. Two black-and-white photos are from the 1890s and depict a family while another is a meadow in colour.

If you know where they are, you’re asked to call the Trail detachment at 250-364-2566.