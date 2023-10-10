Nearly a year after a cell phone set to record video was seized from the women’s change room at the Beaver Valley arena, the man accused of putting it there will make his first appearance in court.

Garrit Charlie Ciardullo, who was born in 2001, will appear in Rossland provincial court on Wednesday on charges of voyeurism and attempting to make child pornography.

The offences are alleged to have occurred on Nov. 16, 2022 but the charges were not sworn until Sept. 12 of this year.

Police said the cell phone was discovered by girls preparing for a hockey practice, who brought it to a parent’s attention, who turned it over to police.

- Advertisement -

Ciardullo was released on conditions including not going to the arena, where he worked; not possessing any device capable of recording images; and not going anywhere where people under 18 might be.

At the time police said they didn’t believe the phone recorded any compromising images,

The Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, which runs the Beaver Valley Arena, suspended Ciardullo and called the incident a “first of its kind” for the RDKB.