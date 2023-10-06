A man police believe was hiding from them in a washroom was arrested this week after an officer disguised his voice.

RCMP say on Monday the officer spotted Peter Burgie, a wanted man, driving a truck on Main Street in Fruitvale.

The officer believed Burgie spotted him and watched him park his truck in the 1900 block of Main Street, enter a business, and go into the washroom.

The officer waited outside the washroom, but Burgie didn’t come out. The officer then disguised his voice, knocked on the door and said “she” needed to use the facilities.

Burgie apologized to the “lady-in-waiting,” exited and was immediately arrested. He remains in custody.

Officers seized two guns, a sword, and ammo inside the truck (pictured below). They’re looking for the sword’s owner.

Burgie, who was born in 1982, is facing five weapons-related charges, plus driving while prohibited and breach of an undertaking and will be in court on Oct. 13.

Impaired driver stopped

A 37-year-old Trail man pulled over by police for a suspected crime got into more trouble after failing a breath test.

RCMP say on Friday afternoon they stopped the man in his truck at a business in Genelle.

The officer suspected he was impaired and asked him to provide a breath sample. As a result, he received a 90-day roadside ban and his vehicle was impounded for at least a month.

Police say the investigation continues into the original crime, which was not disclosed.