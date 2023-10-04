A Castlegar couple is $2 million richer after a BC/49 lotto win.

According to a news release from the BC Lotto Corporation, Sharon McFadden credits a trip to the hair salon.

“If it wasn’t for the haircut, I wouldn’t have bought the ticket,” Sharon explained.

The couple was at home when Sharon went to pick up the morning paper and opted to check the ticket on BCLC’s Lotto! App while perusing the news.

“I called Gordon over right away and he thought it was only $2,000,” Sharon said of the winning ticket, which was purchased from the Pharmasave on 3rd Street.

Once Gordon realized they matched all six numbers from the Aug. 30 draw, making them multi-millionaires, the two of them told their sons right away.

“We told our two boys and our one son said, ‘oh my gosh’ and had tears in his eyes,” recalled Sharon.

The McFaddens said it’s “hard to imagine” winning a prize of this amount as it’s still sinking in. They look forward to putting a majority of their win towards helping their family and will also keep some for themselves for a few home renovations.