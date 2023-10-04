The proprietors of the Salmo Hotel have sounded an optimistic note following a Sept. 15 fire that badly damaged the historic building.

“The interior of the building has sustained minimal water damage,” they wrote on Facebook. “Most of the fire damage is on the exterior.”

They are waiting to see what the next steps will be and don’t have a timeline for reopening the pub or kitchen, they added.

They thanked the community for “overwhelming and continued support of the hotel and our employees. We are forever grateful to our local fire departments for their quick action to save the hotel.”

Owner John Mirko previously told Vista Radio the fire appeared to be caused by an electrical problem and he was hopeful the damage could be repaired. Mirko acquired the hotel two years ago and has invested in improvements.

The hotel was built in 1931-32 to replace another hotel on the same site that burned down. In 1981 it received an old-fashioned facade that made it look much older than it really was.

