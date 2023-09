For the fourth time in recent weeks, the emergency room at Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver is closed for the day.

Interior Health says due to a nursing shortage, the ER won’t reopen until 8 a.m. on Friday. It means patients have to go to Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp.

The New Denver ER was also closed on Sept. 12 and 21, and for two days at the end of August.

The facility used to be open round-the-clock, but since July 2022, it has been operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.