Category 3 open-burning prohibitions will be lifted in some parts of the Southeast Fire Centre on Friday.

The areas that will be rescinded for the Columbia, Arrow and Kootenay Lake fire zones.

However, BC Wildfire Service officials said Category 3 burning will remain banned in the Cranbrook, Invermere, and Boundary fire zones.

The following activities will stay prohibited in those areas:

Any fire larger than 2 metres high by 3 metres wide.

3 or more concurrently burning piles no larger than 2 metres high by 3 metres wide.

1 or more burning windrows.

Stubble or grass burning over an area greater than 0.2 hectares.

BC Wildfire Service officials said the prohibitions apply to all public and private land unless otherwise specified.

“Please check with local government authorities for any other restrictions before lighting any fire,” said BC Wildfire Service officials.

You will have to register to light any Category 3 burns.

“Anyone lighting a Category 3 open fire must first obtain a burn registration number by calling 1-888-797-1717,” said BC Wildfire Service officials. “Anyone who lights a category 2 or 3 open fire must also comply with B.C.’s air quality control legislation. Check the local venting index by calling 1-888-281-2992.”

A map of the impacted areas can be found below.