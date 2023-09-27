Trail RCMP say they believe people are taking advantage of the city’s vulnerable population in light of a complaint from a girl who said she was offered a ride and money by a man she didn’t know.

Police were called Friday afternoon by a concerned mother after her daughter said she was walking by herself near Spokane Street when she encountered a 40-year-old Castlegar man. They suspected he was soliciting her.

The officer was provided a detailed description of the man and his truck. He was located on Bay Avenue and questioned, but denied any criminal wrongdoing.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich said they don’t have enough evidence to forward charges, however they will monitor the downtown core for this type of activity.

- Advertisement -

“We think there are people trying to solicit sexual favours from the vulnerable population,” he said. “The youth may have been mistaken for one of those people.”

He added the girl and her mother did all of the right things in this situation.