A 65-year-old Castlegar man has died after being hit by a vehicle near the summit of the Kootenay Pass.

RCMP say emergency crews were called Friday at 9:30 p.m. after the man “encroached onto the highway” and was hit by an oncoming vehicle. The driver stayed at the scene and co-operated the investigation. Police say the driver was not impaired or found to be negligent in any other way.

The victim was transported to hospital by ambulance but pronounced dead. It’s unclear why the man was walking in the area.