Category 2 open burning prohibitions will be lifted in the southeastern part of the province.

The ban will be lifted at noon (Pacific Time) on Tuesday and the following activities will be allowed across the Southeast Fire Centre:

One or two concurrently burning piles up to two metres high by three metres wide.

Burning stubble or grass over an area of up to 0.2 hectares.

Use of fireworks, exploding binary targets, air curtain burners, sky lanterns and burn barrels or burn cages.

BC Wildfire Service officials said this comes as the wildfire risk has reduced in recent days.

Category 3 open fires remain prohibited until Oct 28 or otherwise noted.

Officials note that you should still take precautions with any Category 2 burning:

Never leave fires unattended.

Follow the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations.

Check the local venting index by calling 1-888-281-2992.

At least one person staying on-site with a firefighting hand tool until the fire is completely out.

Never burn in windy conditions.

Create a fire guard by clearing out twigs, grass, leaves and other combustible material right down to the soil.

Make sure the fire is out and the ashes are cold to the touch.

Breaking B.C.’s fire bans can come with a hefty fine.

“Anyone found in contravention of an open burning prohibition may be issued a violation ticket for $1,150, required to pay an administrative penalty of up to $100,000 or, if convicted in court, fined up to $100,000 and/or sentenced to up to one year in jail,” said BC Wildfire Service officials. “If the contravention causes or contributes to a wildfire, the person responsible may be ordered to pay all firefighting and associated costs, as well as the value of the resources damaged or destroyed by the wildfire.”