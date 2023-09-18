A 20-year-old Castlegar man has died after his truck was found at the bottom of an embankment near Deer Park Forest Service road.

A statement from Castlegar’s RCMP detachment said officers received reports of the collision Saturday evening around 8:30 p.m.

The report came from a witness who said they saw vehicle lights following the sounds of trees breaking, alerting them of the collision.

When emergency services arrived, they located a pickup truck at the bottom of a 600-foot embankment.

The 20-year-old male driver and lone occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the truck and found deceased on the scene.

RCMP say the incident is under investigation. No further information is available.