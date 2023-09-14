A small plane made an emergency landing Tuesday near Salmo following a “catastrophic” engine failure.

RCMP said they were called around 9 a.m. about the plane, which was parked on the side of Highway 6.

An officer with the BC Highway Patrol arrived and located the 1969 Lake Capithian single engine aircraft. The pilot told the officer that the aircraft’s engine failed and he decided to land along the highway.

The engine was damaged, but the rest of the plane, and the pilot, were unharmed. Police didn’t identify the pilot or say where they were coming from or going to.

The plane was later towed. RCMP have notified Navigation Canada of the incident.