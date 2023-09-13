Firefighters worked throughout the night to put out a large pile of brush that caught fire in Genelle.

Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue says it was called shortly after midnight to 101 China Creek Road.

They arrived to find the large pile full involved and spent the next three hours getting it under control. They remained on scene doing mop up after that.

They say it appears suspicious. RCMP and the fire department are investigating.

In August, $1 million damage was done to a trestle at Genelle in a fire that was deliberately set.