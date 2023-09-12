A new three-year contract for Selkirk College vocational program faculty has been ratified by their employer’s bargaining group.

The Post-Secondary Employers’ Association has endorsed the deal, which covers about 950 BC General Employees’ Union members at Selkirk and four other BC institutions.

The common agreement is combined with local agreements negotiated at each institution. The Selkirk College faculty are part of BCGEU Local 709.

The ratified agreements are retroactive to July 1, 2022 and run until June 30, 2025.

- Advertisement -

The first year includes a flat wage increase of $455, plus 3.24 per cent. The second year provides for a 5.5 per cent raise plus a cost-of-living adjustment to a maximum of 6.75 per cent, and the third year provides another two per cent plus a potential cost-of-living adjustment to a maximum of three per cent.

The deal has also been ratified by BCGEU members.