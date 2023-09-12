Listen Live
No injuries as Castlegar home firebombed

By My Kootenay Now Staff
Castlegar RCMP detachment (Greg Nesteroff/Vista Radio)

Castlegar RCMP say nobody was hurt and damage was kept to a minimum after someone threw molotov cocktails at a home in the 2900 block of 5th Avenue this morning.

Police say at about 1 a.m. someone spotted fire coming from his neighbour’s property. The witness and a family member ran to put out the flames. They noticed the devices that started the fire.

A man and his 10-year-old son escaped the home uninjured after noticing smoke.

Firefighters and RCMP responded and confirmed the fire was the result of someone throwing an incendiary device on the property.

RCMP have seized evidence and asked around the neighbourhood to identify witnesses.

Anyone with info is asked to contact RCMP at 250-365-7721.

