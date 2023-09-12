The emergency department at Slocan Community Health Centre in New Denver is closed today due to a nursing shortage.

In the meantime patients will have to go to Arrow Lakes Hospital in Nakusp.

Temporary closures have happened several times at the health centre in the past year, most recently for two days at the end of August.

The facility used to be open round-the-clock, but since July 2022, it has been operating from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Interior Health says it continues to recruit to fill positions to return to 24/7 operations.

The emergency room at the Castlegar and District Health Centre has also been closed partly or entirely the last two Sundays due to a lack of doctors.