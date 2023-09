The emergency room at the Castlegar and District Community Health Centre is closed today due to a doctor shortage.

Interior Health says it will reopen tomorrow at 8 a.m. For now you’ll have to go to Trail or Nelson if you need care.

However, the urgent and primary care centre remains open for pre-booked appointments.

It’s the second Sunday in a row that the ER has been closed in Castlegar, although last weekend it was only a five-hour closure, whereas today it’s the entire day.